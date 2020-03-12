Left Menu
COVID 19: ICC cancels board meeting, full meetings in May

  • PTI
  • Dubai
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 22:40 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 22:40 IST
The annual board meeting of the ICC scheduled in Dubai from March 26-29 will now be held via video conference call in the wake novel coronavirus pandemic. "In light of the continued global spread of COVID-19, concerns expressed by Members and mindful of the importance of taking mitigating measures against the virus, the ICC Board, has decided to hold its meetings scheduled for Dubai at the end March via conference call only," the ICC media release stated.

The full meetings of various committees will be held in May. "The Board and a number of committees will convene remotely to consider matters for urgent decision only, with the full meetings rescheduled for early May. "This will be kept under constant review in line with advice from relevant authorities as the health and well-being of staff and those attending the meetings remains our priority," it further stated..

