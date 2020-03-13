Left Menu
Baseball-MLB to delay start of season over coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball on Thursday said it will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and halt spring training due to the coronavirus, joining other North American leagues whose seasons have been disrupted by the pandemic.

The 162-game MLB season had been scheduled to start on March 26. "This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans," the league said in a statement.

"MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season." The league added that it will announce effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

The National Basketball Association on Wednesday suspended its season until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. Earlier on Thursday, the National Hockey League suspended its season due to the global outbreak.

