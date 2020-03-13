Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 3-Baseball-MLB delays start of season over coronavirus outbreak

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 02:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 02:30 IST
UPDATE 3-Baseball-MLB delays start of season over coronavirus outbreak

Major League Baseball will delay its 2020 season's opening day by at least two weeks and halt spring training due to the coronavirus, it said on Thursday, joining other North American leagues whose seasons have been disrupted by the pandemic.

The 162-game MLB season had been scheduled to start on March 26 with all 30 teams taking the field. "This action is being taken in the interests of the safety and well-being of our players, clubs and our millions of loyal fans," the league said in a statement.

"MLB will continue to evaluate ongoing events leading up to the start of the season." The league added that it will announce the effects on the schedule at an appropriate time and will remain flexible as events warrant, with the hope of resuming normal operations as soon as possible.

"Players are of course disappointed they won't be able to compete on the field," said Tony Clark, executive director of the Major League Baseball Players Association. "At the same time, they recognize the importance of public health and safety."

The delay marks the first time the MLB season has not begun on schedule due to a non-labor-related issue. The start of the 1972 and 1995 seasons was delayed due to strikes and the beginning of the 1990 season was postponed due to a lockout, although in all three cases the seasons got underway before the end of April.

The National Basketball Association on Wednesday suspended its season until further notice after a player on the Utah Jazz tested positive for the virus. Earlier on Thursday, the National Hockey League and Major League Soccer suspended their seasons due to the global outbreak.

The NCAA also called off its annual 'March Madness' college basketball championships on Thursday.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Four towns in northern Spain quarantined: official

Four towns in Spains northeastern Catalonia region were put under quarantine on Thursday, the civil protection agency said, in a first in the country. The 66,000 inhabitants of the localities of Igualada, Odena, Santa Margarida de Montbui a...

Orioles' Mancini has malignant tumor removed

Baltimore Orioles outfielder-first baseman Trey Mancini had surgery Thursday to remove a malignant tumor from his colon. Lab results and the timetable for Treys recovery will not be known until next week, the Orioles said in a statement. In...

Disneyland in California to close over virus

Disneyland will close its doors beginning Saturday after California called for large gatherings to be canceled to slow the spread of coronavirus, the resort said Thursday. The giant 100-acre 40-hectare attraction in Anaheim is the second-mo...

U.S. judge orders WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning released from prison

A U.S. federal judge on Thursday ordered that former U.S. Army soldier and WikiLeaks source Chelsea Manning should be immediately released from prison, where she was being held for refusing to testify in an ongoing U.S. investigation of Wik...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020