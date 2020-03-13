Left Menu
Development News Edition

F1 boss Carey says too soon to cancel more races 45

  • PTI
  • |
  • Melbourne
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 10:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 10:19 IST
F1 boss Carey says too soon to cancel more races

F1 boss Chase Carey insisted Friday it was too soon to say whether other races will be cancelled this season over rising coronavirus fears as McLaren said 15 team members were now in quarantine. The pin was pulled at the last minute on the opening Grand Prix of the year in Australia as concerns spiked following a McLaren staff member testing positive.

It saw the team withdraw from the Melbourne race and McLaren said another 14 personnel were now in quarantine at the team hotel for two weeks, in accordance with local health authority directives. They were all in close contact with the person who tested positive.

"Any other team members who show symptoms will be tested immediately and self-isolate, in line with our protocol," McLaren said. With so many staff out of action, McLaren's participation in the next race at Bahrain this month, that organisers already said will be run without fans, is in doubt.

Carey refused to be drawn on whether Bahrain and the third Grand Prix in Hanoi would also be called off, insisting it was too early to say given the fluidity of the situation. The fourth race in China has already been postponed, with Holland scheduled to run after Vietnam.

"Right now, here, we are addressing the issues in Australia. We will in the coming days be looking at races that are more imminent like Bahrain and Vietnam," Carey said in Melbourne. "And we will have further announcements and decisions on how we navigate the short-term elements of our schedule. We know there are issues there." Carey, who was in Hanoi for talks about the inaugural Vietnamese race this week, said the situation was changing so rapidly it was hard to predict what might happen.

"It's a pretty difficult situation to predict," he said, describing the situation as "fluid". "I'll use the last five days and you look at how things have changed over the last five days. Trying to predict what it is going to look like going forward I think is unrealistic." "Everybody wants an answer, we'd love to have an answer," he added.

"I think you can't force an answer right now to something you don't have an answer to." With the lucrative 22-race calendar under threat, there has been talk about whether cancelled races can be rescheduled for later in the year. But Carey said there was no point thinking that far ahead.

"I don't think at this point it's productive to get into hypotheticals," he said. "Longer term we will see where it evolves. Obviously everybody hopes the world will get back to a place where it is a functioning world and functioning marketing places.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Twitter says Corona pandemic not a ‘marketing opportunity’ to capitalize on

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Videos

Latest News

Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the worlds biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its sideNepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and st...

City of Yichang in China's Hubei eases travel curbs against coronavirus

Chinas city of Yichang in central Hubei province will loosen travel curbs adopted to rein in a coronavirus outbreak, allowing people to move in and out, the government said on Friday, in a statement on its website.It will also allow the ret...

Coronavirus scare forces Nepal to shut Everest access

The Nepal government has cancelled all expeditions to Mount Everest, until further notice, due to novel coronavirus outbreak. The decision effectively ends all expedition attempts on the Everest for the year.The China Tibet Mountaineering A...

Coronavirus sparks historic market rout, global shutdown

Global stock markets suffered historic falls as panic spread on Friday over the spiraling coronavirus crisis that has killed nearly 5,000 and infected sport, schools and society across the planet. The virus has affected all areas of life, s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020