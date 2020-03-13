Report: Bears keep LB Trevathan on 3-year deal

The Chicago Bears agreed with linebacker Danny Trevathan on a new three-year contract Thursday, NFL Network reported, which will keep the veteran from hitting free agency. Trevathan will be under contract through 2022, with the Chicago Tribune reporting the full contract could be worth $24 million. The eight-year veteran was set to become an unrestricted free agent when the new league year opens, which is scheduled for Wednesday at 4 p.m. ET.

Trevathan, who turns 30 on March 24, joined the Bears in March 2016 on a four-year, $28 million deal. He has since started 45 of 46 games, missing a total of 18 games due to injury, including seven in 2019. He finished 2019 with 70 tackles (two for loss), a sack and four QB hits in nine games. A year earlier, Trevathan had 102 tackles (eight for loss), two sacks, four QB hits, six passes defensed and two interceptions in 16 games.

A sixth-round pick by Denver in 2012, Trevathan spent his first four years with the Broncos, starting 32 of 50 games and helping win Super Bowl 50 as part of a stout defense. The Bears have another key linebacker in Nick Kwiatkoski set to become a free agent, with reports suggesting an ample market for his services.

--Field Level Media

