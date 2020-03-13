Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fresh concerns over India Open badminton after Delhi govt bans all sports activities

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 13:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 13:08 IST
Fresh concerns over India Open badminton after Delhi govt bans all sports activities

Delhi government's decision to ban all sports activities due to the novel coronavirus pandemic has raised fresh doubts over the fate of India Open badminton, a crucial event in the Tokyo Olympics qualification cycle. The USD 400,000 Super 500 event was supposed to be held without any spectators to avoid spreading the deadly disease.

"We will go by what the government decides. It is not in our hand. We have to follow the government's decisions. Currently there is no clarity on the visa process of the foreign players and on top of it now the Delhi govt has come up with this directive," a Badminton Association of India (BAI) official told PTI. The BAI and the Badminton World Federation (BWF) had issued a joint statement on Wednesday, informing that the event will be held inside closed doors due to the coronavirus outbreak.

However, the government on Wednesday night issued a revised travel advisory, suspending all existing visas, except diplomatic and employment, till April 15. The Sports ministry on Thursday asked all national federations, including the cricket board, to follow the Health Ministry's advisory and avoid large gatherings in sports events.

Given the circumstances, the BAI has sought clarity from the sports, health and external affairs ministries regarding the visa process of the foreign players. The federation has sent a letter to the respective ministries, attaching the names of the foreign players who were supposed to travel for the India Open.

"We have provided the details of the foreign players who were supposed to come for the India Open. We are waiting for a response," the official said. "It is a difficult situation for us as well. A decision has to be made at the earliest. Being hosts we have to continue with the preparation." The COVID-19 outbreak, which has claimed close to 5,000 lives and infected more than 100,000 people globally, has forced the postponement of four Olympic qualifying badminton events so far -- Lingshui China Masters (February 25 to March 1), Vietnam International Challenge (24-29 March 24-29), German Open (March 3 to 8) and Polish Open (March 26-29).

Earlier, the shooting World Cup and the Indian Open golf tournament were postponed in Delhi..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Thailand reports 11 new coronavirus cases, bringing total to 70

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Bridging the widening cybersecurity workforce and skills gap

The traditional perception that women are not suitable for technology-based roles is also aggravating the crisis....

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Videos

Latest News

46 people placed under quarantine in Kalaburagi after

Forty-six persons who were in direct contact with the 76-year old man who died on Tuesday night due to co-morbidity and coronavirus infection have been placed under quarantine, district officials said on Friday. Kalaburagi Deputy Commission...

Lanka bans arrivals from Iran, Italy, South Korea over coronavirus fears

Sri Lanka on Friday temporarily banned entry of people coming from Iran, Italy and South Korea as a precaution against the rapidly spreading coronavirus pandemic. The travel ban will be in effect for two weeks, starting from tomorrow, th...

Sarah Lancashire to star in HBO Max's Julia Child drama

British actor Sarah Lancashire has been roped in to play the lead role of renowned chef and author Julia Child in HBO Maxs drama pilot Julia. The pilot also stars Tom Hollander, Brittany Bradford, Bebe Neuwirth and Isabella Rossellini.Chris...

Next to 'name and shame' poster, SP leader erects hoarding showing Sengar and Chinmayanad in Lucknow

Taking cue from the state government putting up posters against anti-CAA protesters, a Samajwadi Party leader has erected a hoarding here with pictures of two controversial leaders associated with the ruling BJP warning the daughters of the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020