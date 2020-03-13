Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Players Championship and next three PGA Tour events canceled

The Players championship golf tournament in Florida has been canceled after the first round due to coronavirus concerns, the PGA Tour said late on Thursday. The next three events have also been scrapped. Spring training roundup: Yankees top Nats before play halted

On a day when Major League Baseball canceled the rest of its spring training schedule, the visiting New York Yankees relied on three-run innings in the fifth and eighth and collected 11 hits to beat the Washington Nationals 6-3 in West Palm Beach, Fla. Second baseman Tyler Wade hit a two-run homer in the fifth to give the Yankees a 3-2 lead after designated hitter Chris Iannetta drove in their first run with a double. NCAA cancels 'March Madness' tournaments over coronavirus

NCAA has canceled its 'March Madness' Division I men's and women's basketball tournaments, citing concern over the coronavirus pandemic which has hit sporting events across the world. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events," the National Collegiate Athletic Association said in a written statement. Japan says Olympics on track as Abe, Trump hold talks on coronavirus

Top Japanese government officials said Friday they were determined to hold "safe and secure" Olympics on schedule, a day after U.S. President Donald Trump said Tokyo should consider delaying them for a year because of the pandemic. Japan's Nikkei stock market benchmark tanked 10% as panic gripped financial markets, and the economy minister said the government "must take bold and unprecedented steps" to lessen the blow to households and companies from the health crisis. NFL notebook: Could free agency be delayed?

With sporting events across the country being canceled or postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, the NFL could push back the start of free agency, Pro Football Talk reported Thursday. Early Thursday, ESPN reported the NFL had "no plans to move the start of the league year," which is officially scheduled to begin at 4 p.m. ET on Wednesday, March 18. The Players tournament, Australian GP canceled as coronavirus shuts down sport

The Players Championship golf event was halted after one round and the Australian Formula One Grand Prix scrapped as the unprecedented shutdown of elite sport triggered by the coronavirus pandemic continued around the globe on Friday. In a frenetic 24 hours, Europe's leading soccer leagues were placed on hold, the top men's tennis circuit was suspended for six weeks, the NHL shut down and cricket matches ordered to be played without fans. U.S. Soccer president Cordeiro resigns over court filing

U.S. Soccer President Carlos Cordeiro resigned on Thursday after taking responsibility for language in a federation court filing that "caused great offense and pain" and prompted an on-field protest by the national women's team. The women's team sued the national federation for gender discrimination just over a year ago in a lawsuit that included complaints about wages and working conditions. Japan says Olympics on track despite Trump's suggestion to postpone

Japan is on track to hold the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games as planned, top government spokesman Yoshihide Suga said on Friday, after U.S. President Donald Trump suggested a possible delay of a year. "I am aware of President Trump's comments, but we are working closely with the IOC (International Olympic Committee), the organising committee, and Tokyo in preparing for the Games as planned," Suga told reporters. As world grapples with pandemic, Tokyo 2020's Twitter account puts on a happy face

The official Tokyo 2020 Olympics and Paralympics Games Twitter account offers no inkling that the novel coronavirus pandemic has threatened the Games - and the account's cheery tone is prompting sarcastic online replies. Japanese officials insist the Olympics will go on as planned, and the Tokyo 2020 tweets reflect this. Formula One in turmoil after Australia GP scrapped due to coronavirus

The Formula One season was thrown into doubt on Friday with the cancellation of the Australian Grand Prix due to the coronavirus, with chief executive Chase Carey saying it was "challenging" to predict when the next race might take place. The season-opener was scrapped hours before the first practice session was due to get underway after a McLaren team member tested positive to the virus.

