Rugby-World Cup winning forward Louw to quit at end of season

  • Updated: 13-03-2020 17:13 IST
  • Created: 13-03-2020 17:13 IST
World Cup-winning loose forward Francois Louw will end his club and international playing career at the conclusion of the season, his club Bath said on Friday. The 34-year-old was part of South Africa’s winning team at last year’s Rugby World Cup in Japan, earning his 76th cap when he came on as a late substitute in the final against England on Nov. 2.

“While this has been an incredibly tough decision to make, the time does feel right to face a new challenge,” he said in a statement released by the club. “Right now, however, my focus is with Bath and I will give everything to the club as our sights are set on making the playoffs and winning further silverware.”

He has had nine seasons at Bath after moving from the Stormers in Cape Town. Louw made his Springbok debut in 2010. He also competed at the 2011 and 2015 World Cups. (Writing by Mark Gleeson in Cape Town; Editing by Toby Davis)

