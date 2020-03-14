Left Menu
Reports: Titans to release K Succop

The Tennessee Titans will release kicker Ryan Succop, according to multiple reports on Friday. He had been with the team since 2014 but struggled with injuries last season. He appeared in six games and converted just one of six field goal attempts as he continued to have problems from knee surgery before the season began. His longest field goal was just 31 yards.

Succop, 33, started his career with the Kansas City Chiefs in 2009 before moving on to Tennessee. In 11 NFL seasons, he made 236 of 287 (82.2 percent) field goal attempts with a career long of 54. He converted 97.1 percent of his 346 extra-point tries. In October 2017, Succop set the NFL record for most consecutive field goals made inside 50 yards when he hit his 51st in a win over the Indianapolis Colts.

