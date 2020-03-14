Broncos pick up options of LB Miller, two others

The Denver Broncos announced Friday that they picked up contract options on star linebacker Von Miller and two other players. Options were also picked up one linebacker Todd Davis and kicker Brandon McManus.

In the case of Miller, the Broncos picked up the $6 million option on Miller's $17.5 million salary for 2020. The club had until Wednesday to exercise the option. The eight-time Pro Bowler is entering the fifth season of a six-year, $114.5 million deal. Miller's eight sacks in 15 games in 2019 were the second fewest of his nine-year career.

Miller, who turns 31 later this month, has 106 sacks in 135 games (all starts) with the Broncos. Davis is entering the final season of a three-year, $15 million contract. The 27-year-old has topped 100 tackles in back-to-back seasons and had a career-high 134 in 2019.

McManus is heading into the final campaign of a three-year, $11.25 million deal. The 28-year-old connected on 29 of 34 field goals last season with the makes being one shy of his career high set in 2015. --Field Level Media

