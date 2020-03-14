Left Menu
Chargers franchise TE Henry, keep LB Perryman

Tight end Hunter Henry was given the franchise tag by the Los Angeles Chargers on a busy Friday of moves by the club. The Chargers reportedly restructured the contract of linebacker Denzel Perryman, ensuring the five-year veteran will be with the team for the 2020 season. The Chargers also released linebacker Thomas Davis Sr. and nose tackle Brandon Mebane.

Based on the projected salary cap, Henry would be in line for a one-year franchise tender of $11 million. The deadline to apply the franchise tag is Monday. The Chargers and Henry would have until July 15 to work out a long-term deal or he'd automatically be in line for the $11 million salary in 2020.

Henry, 25, will be catching passes from a new quarterback next year after Philip Rivers and the Chargers decided to mutually part ways. Henry reached single-season career highs with 55 receptions and 652 receiving yards in 12 games in 2019. He missed four games due to a knee injury. Henry missed the entire 2018 season after he tore his ACL on the first day of OTAs in May.

Overall, Henry has 136 receptions for 1,709 yards and 17 touchdowns in 41 games (35 starts). Perryman, 27, was set to make more than $6 million in the final year of his current deal but now he'll have to hit incentives to reach that, NFL Network reported. Perryman played 14 games (starting 10) last season, racking up 68 tackles, five for loss.

Davis, who turns 37 on March 22, had 112 tackles in his only season with the Chargers after playing 13 campaigns for the Carolina Panthers. Mebane, 35, joined the Chargers as an unrestricted free agent in 2016. He had 27 tackles in 13 games last season. --Field Level Media

