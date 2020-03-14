NHL: Players will receive final checks of season

NHL players will receive their game checks through the regular season, an outcome that wasn't guaranteed when the league suspended the season over the coronavirus pandemic. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly told ESPN on Friday that the players would get their final three checks despite a collective bargaining agreement that gave owners the ability to negotiate salaries in the event the NHL "suspends, ceases or reduces operations" over a "cause beyond the control of the League or of the Club."

"This paragraph would authorize clubs to withhold payment of salary in the current circumstance, but we have advised clubs not to rely on paragraph and to pay players and provide benefits in accordance with CBA and (standard player contract)," Daly told ESPN. The NHL suspended the season Thursday, joining every major sports league to follow suit after the NBA did so in the aftermath of a positive test of a player. The NHL regular season was due to end April 4.

--Field Level Media

