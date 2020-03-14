Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID 19: Kohli's message "Stay stromg and fight outbreak"

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 10:12 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 10:12 IST
COVID 19: Kohli's message "Stay stromg and fight outbreak"

India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all ncessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed lives of over 4000 people across the globe

In India, there has been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases which has prompted suspension of all sporting activities including an ODI series against South Africa and the cash-rich Indian Premier League. "Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," KOhli tweeted

On Friday, the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing black face mask. The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday but in the evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Trump, Democrats reach deal on coronavirus aid

President Donald Trump said on Friday that he backed a coronavirus aid package hammered out with Democrats that would provide free testing and paid sick leave for workers, raising hopes that Congress can quickly pass the multi-billion dolla...

Canada shuts Parliament, Trudeau in quarantine, no travel

Canada shut down Parliament and advised against all nonessential travel outside the country while Prime Minister Justin Trudeau governed remotely from his home, in self-imposed quarantine after his wife tested positive for the new coronavir...

Rugby-Super Rugby competition in jeopardy due to NZ travel curbs

The Super Rugby competition has been thrown into doubt midway through the season after New Zealand imposed fresh travel restrictions aimed at combating the spread of the coronavirus. New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said on Saturda...

Coronavirus positive cases in Maharashtra rise to 19

With two more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Maharashtra, the number of infected individuals in the state has gone up to 19, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said on Saturday. The two new cases were reported from Mumbai and Ah...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020