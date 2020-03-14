Left Menu
FIH Pro League on hold till April 15 due to COVID-19

  Lausanne
  Updated: 14-03-2020 11:39 IST
The International Hockey Federation on Saturday suspended the ongoing FIH Pro League, which also involves India, till April 15 citing the dreaded COVID-19 pandemic. The FIH said its decision was based on "information and recommendations from the World Health Organization (WHO) and the decisions taken by a number of governments and local authorities around the world..." "...the International Hockey Federation (FIH) and all participating National Associations (NAs) have decided to put all FIH Hockey Pro League matches currently scheduled until 15 April on hold, with immediate effect," a statement from the world body read. India are next scheduled to play on April 26 against Germany in Berlin. The league is a home and away tournament involving nine teams

"Depending on the evolution of the situation and the decisions of the public authorities, every match which can be organized between late April and before the Olympics, shall be played," the statement

"...I think we've taken the appropriate decision in order to enable teams to play important high-level matches later in the season – especially considering their preparations for the Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 – if the situation improves, while supporting the measures taken globally to avoid spreading of COVID-19," FIH CEO Thierry Weil said.

