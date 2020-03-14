Left Menu
Development News Edition

BCCI, team owners discuss curtailing IPL but not looking at 'financial loss'

BCCI, team owners discuss curtailing IPL but not looking at 'financial loss'
Image Credit: Twitter (@IPL)

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Curtailing the Indian Premier League is one of the options discussed in meeting between team owners and the BCCI.
  • Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia separately said that stakeholders "are clear that they not looking at a financial loss."

The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight. The BCCI on Friday suspending the IPL from March 29 to April 15 and also called off the ODI series against South Africa.

"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity after the meeting.

Other measures that were discussed during the meeting include restricting matches to 2-3 states, replacing foreign players if required and even the possibility of playing in empty stadiums, according to media reports.

The BCCI's earlier statement had made it clear that it's "suspension" and "not postponement" which means that there is no clarity on whether the event will start on April 15.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings. The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting. COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at a financial loss."

The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Rwanda confirms first case of coronavirus - health ministry

Rwanda has confirmed its first case of coronavirus, an Indian citizen who arrived in the East African nation from Mumbai on March 8, the Health Ministry said on Saturday.He had no symptoms on arrival but presented himself to a health facili...

Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, toll rises to three

Greece reported two more fatalities from a coronavirus infection on Saturday, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.The deceased were two men, aged 67 and 90, both with serious underlying health problems, the Health Min...

Cong slams govt over hike in excise duty on petroleum, diesel

The Congress on Saturday hit out at the government over the hike in excise duty on petrol and diesel and demanded that the benefit of reduced international crude oil prices should be passed on to the people. Congress senior spokesperson Aja...

Playgrounds and parks shuttered in Italy

Already cooped up most of the day in their homes under Italys nationwide lockdown to fight the coronavirus, millions of Italians woke up on Saturday to find themselves deprived of one of the few simple pleasures left a walk in the park. May...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020