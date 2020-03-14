BCCI, team owners discuss curtailing IPL but not looking at 'financial loss'

HIGHLIGHTS Curtailing the Indian Premier League is one of the options discussed in meeting between team owners and the BCCI.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia separately said that stakeholders "are clear that they not looking at a financial loss."

The BCCI on Saturday discussed the option of conducting a curtailed Indian Premier League with the eight IPL franchise owners in wake of the coronavirus outbreak that has led to the event being suspended by a fortnight. The BCCI on Friday suspending the IPL from March 29 to April 15 and also called off the ODI series against South Africa.

"There were six to seven options discussed during the meeting between team owners and BCCI including a curtailed IPL," a BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity after the meeting.

Other measures that were discussed during the meeting include restricting matches to 2-3 states, replacing foreign players if required and even the possibility of playing in empty stadiums, according to media reports.

The BCCI's earlier statement had made it clear that it's "suspension" and "not postponement" which means that there is no clarity on whether the event will start on April 15.

In India, there have been two deaths and more than 80 positive COVID-19 cases, resulting in a government directive to shut the fans out of sporting events to avoid large gatherings. The source also confirmed that shifting the tournament abroad was not discussed at all in the meeting. COVID-19 has resulted in more than 5,000 deaths globally.

Kings XI Punjab co-owner Ness Wadia said: "BCCI, IPL and (official broadcaster) Star (Sports) are clear that we are not looking at a financial loss."

The 13th edition of IPL was scheduled to commence from March 29, with Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings meeting at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai for the first match.

