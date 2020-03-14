Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID 19: Kohli's message 'stay strong and fight outbreak'

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 17:07 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 16:41 IST
COVID 19: Kohli's message 'stay strong and fight outbreak'
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli Image Credit: ANI

India captain Virat Kohli has urged his countrymen to take all necessary precautions in the wake of novel coronavirus pandemic, which has claimed the lives of over 4000 people across the globe. In India, there have been two deaths along with 80 plus positive COVID 19 cases which have prompted the suspension of all sporting activities including an ODI series against South Africa and the cash-rich Indian Premier League.

"Let's stay strong and fight the #COVID19 outbreak by taking all precautionary measures. Stay safe, be vigilant and most importantly remember, prevention is better than cure. Please take care everyone," Kohli tweeted.

On Friday, the Indian captain was seen coming out of the Lucknow airport wearing blackface mask. The Indian team were supposed to have a training session on Saturday but in the evening, the BCCI and South Africa mutually agreed to call off the series after visiting team players made it clear that they wanted to return home at the earliest. Former India batsman VVS Laxman also took to Twitter, asking people to come together to deal with this deadly disease. "One who stays away can save the rest. Requesting everyone to take the necessary precautions & be responsible. If you have symptoms, please get yourself tested. If you have tested positive please be in isolation and help prevent others. Together we can overcome this soon #COVID19," Laxman wrote on his twitter handle..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

New rockets target Iraq base where US, UK troops killed

A fresh spate of rockets targeted an Iraqi base north of Baghdad on Saturday where foreign troops are deployed, Iraqi and US security sources told AFP, in a rare daytime attack. It was the 23rd such attack since late October on installation...

Coronavirus death toll in Greece rises to three

Greece announced two more coronavirus deaths on Saturday bringing the toll to three, as an unprecedented lockdown takes effect. A 67-year-old man died on Zakynthos island early on Saturday and a 90-year-old man died in the northern city of ...

Estonia to raise up to 1 bln euros to tackle coronavirus outbreak

Estonia is preparing to raise up to 1 billion euros 1.1 billion to cope with the coronavirus outbreak, including via short-dated bonds, the Finance Ministry said on Saturday. As a first step, the maximum allowed issuance of short-term bonds...

2 get Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist

Arfa Khanum Sherwani of The Wire and Bengaluru-based freelancer Rohini Mohan have been jointly given this years Chameli Devi Jain Award for outstanding woman journalist. Rukmini S, an independent data-journalist from Chennai, received honou...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020