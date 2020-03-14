Manjrekar's axe from BCCI commentary panel for SA series raise eyebrows

Former Test batsman and noted commentator Sanjay Manjrekar's absence from the BCCI's world feed commentary panel for the recent ODI series against South Africa has raised quite a few eyebrows. Manjrekar, one of the most accomplished voices among Indian experts got embroiled in controversies in recent years for some of his views on air, but not having him in the world feed team has surprised many.

"Yes, he wasn't a part of the panel for this series but it doesn't mean that during the next series, he won't be there. I don't know what exactly was the trigger," a senior BCCI official, in the know of things, told PTI. Normally there are two sets of commentators -- one employed by the BCCI and known as the 'World feed' team while the other is the team comprising hosts broadcaster (in this case Star).

The 54-year-old Manjrekar, who played 37 Tests and 74 ODIs for India, had courted controversy during last year's World Cup when he termed Ravindra Jadeja a "bits and pieces cricketer", something that didn't go well with the Saurashtra all-rounder, who questioned the Mumbaikar's cricketing credentials. Manjrekar later admitted that he was off the mark with his unsavoury analysis of Jadeja's cricketing prowess.

He was also panned on social media for his on-air comment about fellow commentator Harsha Bhogle during the 'Pink Test' when he questioned the latter's credibility since he hasn't played at the highest level. Manjrekar had to apologise for that also..

