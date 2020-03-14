Vikings terminate TE Morgan's contract

The Minnesota Vikings announced the termination of tight end David Morgan's contract Saturday. Morgan missed all of the 2019 seasons with a knee injury, and the team said he failed a physical.

He appeared in 38 games and caught 16 passes for 135 yards and one touchdown during the 2016-18 seasons. The Vikings selected him in the sixth round in 2016, making him the first player ever drafted out of Texas-San Antonio.

