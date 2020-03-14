Reds P Bauer to plan, stream sandlot-style game

No spring training means no baseball for Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer. The outspoken Reds right-hander is part of a group of big-leaguers planning to play a sandlot baseball game -- and stream it to viewers -- on Saturday.

Right-hander David Carpenter, a 34-year-old in spring training with the Reds, floated the idea and it quickly picked up momentum. Bauer extended the public invite to players in the majors or minors in Arizona.

Many players are staying near team facilities despite the full shutdown of those venues by Major League Baseball on Friday. --Field Level Media

