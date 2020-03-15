Report: G Warmack eyes return to NFL

Offensive guard Chance Warmack is planning a return to the league, NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reported Saturday. Warmack, who was the 10th overall pick of the 2013 NFL Draft, played in 68 games with the Tennessee Titans (2013-16) and Philadelphia Eagles (2017-18). He did not play in the NFL during the 2019 season.

The 28-year-old Warmack played four offensive snaps in the Eagles' 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII on Feb. 4, 2018. Per Garafolo, Warmack has hired a new agent and has visits lined up once teams reopen their facilities.

