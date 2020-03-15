Nationals release RHPs Strickland, Hernandez

The Washington Nationals released right-handed pitchers, Hunter Strickland and David Hernandez, the team announced Saturday. Strickland surrendered nine runs and 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings this spring.

The 31-year-old Strickland was acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline last year and posted a 2-0 record with a 5.14 ERA in 21.0 innings with Washington. He yielded four runs in two innings in last year's postseason for the Nationals, who went on to win the first World Series in franchise history. Strickland has posted a 16-15 record with 21 saves and a 3.16 ERA in 281 career games with the San Francisco Giants (2014-18), Mariners (2019) and Nationals (2019).

Like Strickland, Hernandez also struggled this spring. The 34-year-old Hernandez owned an 0-1 mark in four appearances while allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings. He signed with Washington on Feb. 12. Hernandez has posted a 38-47 record with 24 saves and a 4.12 ERA in 547 career games with the Baltimore Orioles (2009-10), Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-13, 2015, 2017), Philadelphia Phillies (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017) and Cincinnati Reds (2018-19).

--Field Level Media

