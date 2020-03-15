Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nationals release RHPs Strickland, Hernandez

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 15-03-2020 02:05 IST
  • |
  • Created: 15-03-2020 01:51 IST
Nationals release RHPs Strickland, Hernandez
The 31-year-old Strickland was acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline last year and posted a 2-0 record with a 5.14 ERA in 21.0 innings with Washington. Image Credit: Wikimedia

The Washington Nationals released right-handed pitchers, Hunter Strickland and David Hernandez, the team announced Saturday. Strickland surrendered nine runs and 12 hits in 6 2/3 innings this spring.

The 31-year-old Strickland was acquired from the Seattle Mariners at the trade deadline last year and posted a 2-0 record with a 5.14 ERA in 21.0 innings with Washington. He yielded four runs in two innings in last year's postseason for the Nationals, who went on to win the first World Series in franchise history. Strickland has posted a 16-15 record with 21 saves and a 3.16 ERA in 281 career games with the San Francisco Giants (2014-18), Mariners (2019) and Nationals (2019).

Like Strickland, Hernandez also struggled this spring. The 34-year-old Hernandez owned an 0-1 mark in four appearances while allowing six runs in 2 1/3 innings. He signed with Washington on Feb. 12. Hernandez has posted a 38-47 record with 24 saves and a 4.12 ERA in 547 career games with the Baltimore Orioles (2009-10), Arizona Diamondbacks (2011-13, 2015, 2017), Philadelphia Phillies (2016), Los Angeles Angels (2017) and Cincinnati Reds (2018-19).

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

URGENT-Colombia to turn away visitors who have stayed in Asia, Europe in last two weeks

Government notifies Yes Bank reconstruction scheme, appoints current administrator Prashant Kumar as managing director, CEO.

Infosys finishes Simplus' acquisition; elevates enterprise cloud capabilities

Netanyahu requested PM Modi to allow export of masks, pharmaceuticals to Israel: report

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Democrat Biden tacks left, backs Warren bankruptcy plan with student loan relief

Democratic presidential hopeful Joe Biden has endorsed former rival Elizabeth Warrens plan to reform consumer bankruptcy laws including allowing relief of student loan debt, incorporating proposals by the partys progressive wing into the mo...

Kuwait closes shopping malls and children's entertainment centres

Kuwait decided on Saturday to close all shopping malls except for those related to food supplies, the state news agency reported on Twitter.The agency added that all childrens entertainment centres and male and female salons will be closed ...

Soccer-Visiting team locked out of stadium after River Plate refuse to play match

An Argentine Superliga Cup match was canceled on Saturday when River Plate refused to let Atletico Tucuman officials into their stadium because of fears over the spread of the coronavirus. The river had already announced that they would not...

Indonesian minister tests positive for coronavirus

Indonesias transport minister is in intensive care after testing positive for the novel coronavirus, an official has said, as schools and tourist attractions were ordered to close over the health threat. Transportation Minister Budi Karya S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020