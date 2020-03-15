Falcons sign FB Smith to three-year extension

The Atlanta Falcons signed fullback Keith Smith to a three-year contract extension, the team announced Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for Smith, who signed with the Falcons prior to last season. He played the most snaps (196) of his career while appearing in all 16 games.

The 27-year-old rushed five times for eight yards and had one reception for 13 yards last season. Smith has recorded eight carries for 13 yards and 14 catches for 82 yards in 79 career games with the Dallas Cowboys (2014-17), then-Oakland Raiders (2018) and Falcons (2019).

--Field Level Media

