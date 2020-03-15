Astros' Springer to donate $100K to stadium workers

Houston Astros center fielder George Springer is reaching out to the stadium workers who were impacted by the suspensions of sporting events amid the coronavirus pandemic. Springer will donate $100,000 to employees at Minute Maid Park in Houston after Major League Baseball pushed back the start of its season by at least two weeks on Thursday.

"These are the people that help take care of my family when I go to work," the 30-year-old Springer told Houston KRIV-TV reporter Mark Berman. "Now I want to help take care of them when they're in a time of need." Springer's act of kindness follows in the footsteps of NBA players Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers) and Zion Williamson (New Orleans Pelicans), who also said they would donate to aid arena workers.

The Astros initially were scheduled to open their season with a four-game series against the visiting Los Angeles Angels on March 26-29. They also were slated to host the New York Mets in a two-game interleague set on April 7-8. --Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.