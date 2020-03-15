Ravens re-sign WR Thomas to one-year deal

The Baltimore Ravens re-signed wide receiver and return specialist De'Anthony Thomas to a one-year deal on Saturday. Thomas, 27, signed with the Ravens last November after being cut by the Kansas City Chiefs.

He played in six games with Kansas City and eight games with Baltimore in 2019, totaling 26 punt returns for 148 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 321 yards. Thomas was the Chiefs' fourth-round pick in 2014 out of Oregon.

In 69 career games, he has 65 catches for 509 yards and four touchdowns and 31 rushes for 191 yards and two scores. His 3,132 all-purpose yards include 844 on punt returns and 1,588 on kick returns. The Ravens are also finalizing a deal with outside linebacker/defensive end Jihad Ward, according to The Athletic.

Ward had seven tackles and two fumble recoveries in 11 games with Baltimore last season. He played in three games with the Indianapolis Colts at the outset of the 2019 season before being waived and signing with the Ravens on Oct. 8. The 25-year-old was a second-round draft choice by Oakland in 2016 and played two seasons with the Raiders. He also had three sacks in six games for the Colts in 2018.

Overall, Ward has 43 tackles, five sacks and three fumble recoveries in 41 career games (14 starts). --Field Level Media

