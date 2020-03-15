Left Menu
Derbyshire end Zimbabwe tour over coronavirus scare

English county cricket club Derbyshire will return from Zimbabwe as their pre-season tour was curtailed due to the global coronavirus outbreak.

Derbyshire end Zimbabwe tour over coronavirus scare
Former Zimbabwe cricketer Dave Houghton. Image Credit: ANI

English county cricket club Derbyshire will return from Zimbabwe as their pre-season tour was curtailed due to the global coronavirus outbreak. Acknowledging the development, Derbyshire's head of cricket Dave Houghton in a statement said, "While the decision to return was not an easy one to make, it is the correct one for all players and everyone associated with the club currently in Zimbabwe."

"I would like to thank Zimbabwe Cricket for their hospitality and the local authorities for their guidance during the last few days," he added. Houghton also said that the side will continue their pre-season preparation at home.

"The club will closely monitor the developing situation and continue to follow government guidelines in relation to all employees and visitors to The Pattonair County Ground," a statement on Derbyshire's official website read. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

