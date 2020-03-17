Left Menu
Reports: Cowboys, Cooper agree to 5-year, $100M deal

Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Dallas Cowboys retained both of their key offensive free agents on Monday, reportedly agreeing to a deal with wide receiver Amari Cooper after placing the exclusive franchise tag on quarterback Dak Prescott. Multiple media outlets reported that Cooper landed a five-year, $100 million deal. He is guaranteed at least $60 million, according to ESPN.com and NFL.com.

CowboysSI.com reported that Cooper turned down more lucrative offers from other teams. Even so, the $20 million average annual value of his deal leaves him just behind the Atlanta Falcons' Julio Jones ($22 million) for the highest among wide receivers. Cooper, 25, has topped 1,000 receiving yards in four of his five NFL seasons. Last year, he posted career highs of 1,189 receiving yards and eight touchdowns while making 79 catches.

He arrived in Dallas at midseason in 2018 after a trade that saw the Cowboys send the then-Oakland Raiders a 2019 first-round draft pick. Cooper, a first-round draft choice of the Raiders (fourth overall) out of Alabama in 2015, has appeared in 77 of a possible 80 NFL games, making 72 starts. He has been selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

Earlier Monday, Prescott became the lone NFL player given the exclusive franchise tag, putting him in line for a one-year salary of about $33 million. He reportedly turned down a three-year, $105 million offer that, when bonuses are factored in, could have exceeded the total annual average value of Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson's deal ($35 million).

