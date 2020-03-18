Reports: Jaguars agree to $53.75M deal with LB Schobert

Linebacker Joe Schobert and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Schobert's deal includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money, according to cleveland.com.

The 26-year-old Schobert topped 100 tackles in each of the past three campaigns, including 133 last season. He recorded a career-high four interceptions in 2019 and also had two sacks and two forced fumbles. Schobert was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he tied for the NFL lead with a career-best 144 tackles.

Overall, Schobert had 408 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, seven forced fumbles, and three fumble recoveries in 61 games (49 starts) during four seasons with the Browns. Schobert was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin.

