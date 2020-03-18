Left Menu
Development News Edition

Eagles decline S Jenkins' option, agree with QB Sudfeld, 2 others

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 04:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 02:42 IST
Eagles decline S Jenkins' option, agree with QB Sudfeld, 2 others
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

The Philadelphia Eagles declined the $7.85 million contract option on safety Malcolm Jenkins, one of four moves by the team on Tuesday. In addition, the Eagles agreed to terms with backup quarterback Nate Sudfeld, defensive back Jalen Mills and safety Rodney McLeod.

Jenkins, an 11-year-veteran, will become a free agent when the league year begins on Wednesday. "Malcolm Jenkins has been an outstanding player for us and we are proud of everything he accomplished both on and off the field during his time in Philadelphia," the team said in a statement. "Malcolm was a great teammate and leader, as well as one of the toughest and most reliable players to ever play in our city. After thorough discussion with Malcolm and his agent, Ben Dogra, both sides agreed on the difficult decision to turn the page on what was an incredible six-year relationship. We wish Malcolm and his family all the best as he pursues his next opportunity."

After five years with the New Orleans Saints, Jenkins joined the Eagles in 2014 as an unrestricted free agent and played all 16 games each season since. With the exception of 2017, when the Eagles rested their starters in Week 17, Jenkins played at least 99 percent of the snaps each year in Philadelphia. A three-time Pro Bowl selection, he won a Super Bowl with both franchises. In his career, he has 873 tackles, 10 sacks and 17 interceptions.

Also on Tuesday, the Eagles agreed with Sudfeld to a one-year deal. Sudfeld would have become an unrestricted free agent on Wednesday. Financial terms were not announced.

Sudfeld, 26, entered training camp in 2019 like Carson Wentz's backup but broke his wrist in the preseason opener and lost his job to veteran Josh McCown. He was active for five games in 2019 but did not play. He has appeared in three career games, completing 20 of 25 pass attempts for 156 yards and throwing for one touchdown.

Mills, 25, also is returning on a one-year deal. He is expected to play both cornerback and safety. He was a seventh-round draft pick by the Eagles and has 208 tackles and four interceptions in 48 career games in Philadelphia.

McLeod and the Eagles agreed to a two-contract worth $12 million, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported. McLeod started 16 games in 2019 and had 76 tackles, a sack, and two interceptions. The Eagles signed him as an unrestricted free agent in 2016 after he spent four seasons with the Rams.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Army reports its first case, suspends all wargames, trainings; Total cases in India rise to 151

The Indian Army reported its first case of coronavirus after a 34-year-old soldier of Ladakh Scout regiment tested positive for the COVID-19, prompting the force to strengthen its check and prevention mechanism and suspend war games and tr...

Coronavirus: Vistara says it is temporarily suspending its international flight operations from March 20 to March 31.

Coronavirus Vistara says it is temporarily suspending its international flight operations from March 20 to March 31....

TWICE's Nayeon withdraws restraining order against foreign stalker

South Korean singer, Im Na-Yeon popularly known as Nayeon of girl group, Twice, formed by JYP Entertainment has withdrawn restraining order against a foreign stalker.In January, Nayeon was approached by a stalker while boarding a plane in J...

KVB enters precious metals business for corporate customers

Karur Vysya Bank KVB on Wednesday announced the launch of its precious metal business for its corporate customers. KVB serves approximately 6,000 jewellers and jewellery manufacturers and in order to serve them fully, the bank now offers pr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020