Reports: Jaguars add LB Schobert, DB Dennard

Linebacker Joe Schobert and the Jacksonville Jaguars agreed to a five-year, $53.75 million deal, according to multiple reports on Tuesday. Schobert's deal includes $22.5 million in guaranteed money, according to cleveland.com.

Later in the day, the Jaguars reportedly agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Darqueze Dennard from Cincinnati. The 26-year-old Schobert topped 100 tackles in each of the past three campaigns, including 133 last season. He recorded a career-high four interceptions in 2019 and also had two sacks and two forced fumbles.

Schobert was a Pro Bowl selection in 2017 when he tied for the NFL lead with a career-best 144 tackles. Overall, Schobert had 408 tackles, 8.5 sacks, six interceptions, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries in 61 games (49 starts) during four seasons with the Browns.

Schobert was a fourth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Wisconsin. Dennard was a first-round pick out of Ohio State in 2014, going 24th overall. In six seasons with the Bengals, the 28-year-old Dennard had 274 tackles with three sacks, three interceptions and 22 pass breakups in 77 games (24 starts).

Around the same time the Dennard news became known, the Bengals reportedly agreed to terms with free agent cornerback Trae Waynes. The Jaguars also applied a second-round tender to wide receiver Keelan Cole and an exclusive rights free agent tender to linebacker Austin Calitro. The team also released tight end Geoff Swaim.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.