Report: FB Watt joining brother on Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers have agreed to a three-year, $9.75 million contract with fullback Derek Watt, ESPN reported Tuesday. Watt, 27, joins his young brother T.J. on the Steelers, and 25-year-old T.J. was pleased with the development.

"LETS GOOOOO!!!!!!!! Welcome to #SteelersNation !!!!!!!! @DerekWatt34," T.J. Watt said on Twitter.

— TJ Watt (@_TJWatt) March 17, 2020

Derek Watt officially can sign with Pittsburgh on Wednesday after 4 p.m. ET, when the 2020 league year begins. Watt will be counted on to be a prime special teams player in addition to his role on offense.

He spent the past four seasons with the Chargers -- one in San Diego, three in Los Angeles. Watt made a career-high 16 special-teams tackles in 2019. Offensively, Watt rushed seven times for 10 yards and scored his first NFL touchdown last season. He also caught three passes for 32 yards.

Overall, Watt has 49 rushing yards on 19 carries and 10 receptions for 152 yards in 64 career games (13 starts). Watt was a sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft by the Chargers out of Wisconsin.

The Watts are brothers of NFL star defensive end J.J. Watt of the Houston Texans. --Field Level Media

