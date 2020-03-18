Left Menu
Reuters Sports News Summary

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Lakers reportedly under quarantine, will test for COVID-19

Members of the Los Angeles Lakers are under quarantine for 14 days and will be tested for COVID-19, multiple media outlets reported Tuesday. The Lakers reportedly participated in a team conference call on Tuesday after the Brooklyn Nets, their most recent opponent, disclosed that four of their players tested positive for coronavirus. Only one of those four players showed symptoms. Among them is All-Star Kevin Durant, who is idle in his first season with the Nets as he recovers from an Achilles operation. Roger Mayweather, mentor to nephew Floyd, dead at 58

Roger Mayweather, trainer to nephew and champion boxer Floyd Mayweather, has died at 58 after a long battle with diabetes, his camp said on Tuesday. Before becoming a legendary cornerman, the Grand Rapids, Michigan native was a champion in his own right. Tom Brady's tweet gives bored sports fans a break from coronavirus blues

Tom Brady gave competition-starved sports fans something to talk about other than the coronavirus on Tuesday when the six-time Super Bowl winning quarterback tweeted he was leaving the New England Patriots after 20 years for a new home. Even for New England fans saddened by Brady's announcement, the news was a respite from the daily deluge of postponements and cancellations by leagues and events as the pandemic decimates the sports landscape. Olympics: Ticket holders anxiously await word on Games

Holders of coveted tickets for the Tokyo Olympics are anxiously awaiting word on whether the Games will go ahead as planned, with a media report that briefs might not be refundable in case of a cancellation stirring fears they may be left out of pocket. Tickets have been snapped up in Japan, with over three million sold during the first domestic lottery last May. Hot demand for later sales also left many potential buyers disappointed. Laver Cup will go ahead despite French Open switch: organisers

Laver Cup organisers say the exhibition event will go ahead in September as planned despite the French Open moving to the same dates as the implications of the French Tennis Federation (FFT)'s shock gambit began to reverberate on Wednesday. In a move that stunned the tennis world, French Open organisers on Tuesday postponed the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros from May until late September because of the coronavirus pandemic. Players cry foul after shock French Open move

Tennis players around the world have hit out at the lack of communication from the game's governing bodies in the wake of the French Open's shock switch to September from May because of the coronavirus pandemic. The French Tennis Federation (FFT) on Tuesday said the claycourt Grand Slam at Roland Garros would now take place from Sept. 20-Oct. 4, dates that clash with several other events. Kevin Durant tests positive for coronavirus: report

Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant has tested positive for coronavirus, the Athletic reported on Tuesday, less than a week after the global outbreak prompted the suspension of the NBA season. "Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine. We're going to get through this," 10-time NBA All-Star Durant was quoted as saying. Plane leaves Japan to collect Olympic flame, no 2020 delegates aboard

A plane sporting Tokyo 2020 livery departed Haneda International Airport on Wednesday bound for Athens to collect the Olympic flame, but there was no delegation from organizers onboard due to concerns about the coronavirus pandemic. Tokyo 2020 said it chose not to send the high-level delegation, which was originally set to include organizing committee president Yoshiro Mori and Olympics minister Seiko Hashimoto, to Greece due to the coronavirus. Olympics make no sense if countries cannot send athletes: Japan's Aso

Even if Japan can contain the coronavirus outbreak, the Summer Olympic Games "would not make sense" if other countries cannot send their athletes, Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso said on Wednesday. Speaking in parliament, Aso, who is also Japan's finance minister, said: "As the prime minister said, it's desirable to hold the Olympics in an environment where everyone feels safe and happy. But that's not something Japan alone can decide." Champion quarterback Brady to sign with Tampa Bay Buccaneers: reports

Six-time Super Bowl champion quarterback Tom Brady will sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, multiple media outlets reported on Tuesday. Brady, 42, has been the face of the New England Patriots for two decades, but he said on Tuesday he was leaving the franchise. The announcement of his departure came a day before he became a free agent.

