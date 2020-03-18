Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rathi, Janani in ICC development panel of umpires

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 15:46 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 15:46 IST
Rathi, Janani in ICC development panel of umpires

Mumbai's Vrinda Rathi and Tamil Nadu's N Janani were on Wednesday inducted into the ICC Development panel of umpires. "Mumbai Cricket Association congratulates Ms. Vrinda Rathi (Mumbai Cricket Association) and Ms. Janani N (Tamil Nadu Cricket Association) on being inducted in the ICC Development Panel of Umpires," The Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) wrote on its Twitter handle.

The two umpires were informed about the development by a senior BCCI official through a letter, a source said. Rathi started her career as a scorer and then went on to become an umpire. She had officiated in the T20 Mumbai League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Linking coronavirus to poultry unscientific: Maha minister

Maharashtra Animal Husbandry Minister Sunil Kedar on Wednesday clarified that there is no threat of contracting the novel coronavirus from consuming poultry products. Claims that a person can catch the coronavirus Covid-19 from eating chick...

Chelsea open up hotel to healthcare staff

Chelsea will provide free accommodation to staff of Britains National Health Service in a hotel at the clubs Stamford Bridge stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. The Premier League clubs owner, Roman Abramovich, will fund the service th...

NKorea's Kim admits troubled medical system amid virus fears

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that his country lacks modern medical facilities and called for urgent improvements, state media said Wednesday, in a rare assessment of the Norths health care system that comes amid worries abou...

Cong leader Oscar Fernandes shares story of 'gaumutra' curing

Senior Congress leader Oscar Fernandes on Wednesday extolled the virtues of gaumutra and shared an anecdote about a man claiming to have cured his cancer by drinking cow urine to drive his point home. Participating in a debate in Rajya Sabh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020