Coronavirus outbreak: Brian Lara advises fans to wash hands properly

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has advised fans to wash hands regularly and properly to help keep coronavirus infection at bay.

Former West Indies cricketer Brian Lara. Image Credit: ANI

Former West Indies skipper Brian Lara has advised fans to wash hands regularly and properly to help keep coronavirus infection at bay. In a video posted by Windies Cricket, Lara explained the correct technique of handwashing.

"The Prince @BrianLarahas a message for you on dealing with COVID-19! #WIStandTogether #MenInMaroon," Windies Cricket tweeted. "Before your touch, your face always wash your hands. Make sure that you get that soap in all areas of your hand," said Lara in the video.

"It will not only benefit you but everyone around you. Let us fight COVID 19 together," he added. On March 14, the Cricket West Indies (CWI) suspended all its tournaments and face to face group meetings from March 16 for a minimum of 30 days as a precautionary measure against coronavirus pandemic.

The CWI has also advised all Local Cricket Associations and Territorial Boards to follow the advice of their respective Ministries of Health. Earlier, the Road Safety World Series, which featured the likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Lara, and Virender Sehwag, was called off for the time being amidst coronavirus outbreak.

World Health Organisation on March 11 had declared the coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' and expressed deep concerns. (ANI)

