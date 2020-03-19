Rams re-sign LT Whitworth, reportedly add DE Floyd

The Los Angeles Rams re-signed left tackle Andrew Whitworth and reportedly agreed to a one-year deal with former first-round pick Leonard Floyd on Wednesday. Whitworth's agency, SportsTrust Advisors, announced he was returning to the Rams for three more years. NFL Network reported the deal is worth more than $10 million annually.

ESPN and NFL Network reported Floyd's deal is worth $10 million guaranteed, plus up to $3.5 million in incentives. Whitworth, 38, just finished playing out a three-year, $33.75 million contract, which brought him to Los Angeles from Cincinnati in March 2017. He has started all but one game during his Rams tenure, earning first-team All-Pro honors in 2017.

A 14-year veteran, Whitworth has four Pro Bowl nods and two first-team All-Pro honors while missing nine games in his career. He has considered retirement in recent years but has yet to hang up his cleats. The Chicago Bears released Floyd on Tuesday upon agreeing to a deal with former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Robert Quinn. Floyd was the Bears' first-round pick (No. 9 overall) in 2016.

Floyd, 27, appeared in 54 games for the Bears, recording 154 tackles, 18.5 sacks, 26 tackles for loss, one interception, one forced fumble and three fumble recoveries. With the Rams, he will replace Dante Fowler, who reportedly will sign a three-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons. He also knows the Rams' new defensive coordinator, Brandon Staley, very well. Staley was Floyd's position coach from 2017-18 in Chicago.

Also Wednesday, the Rams announced that offensive lineman Austin Blythe is remaining with the team on a one-year deal. Terms were not revealed. Blythe, 27, played both guard and center in 2019. He was an unrestricted free agent.

A seventh-round draft pick by the Indianapolis Colts in 2016, he has spent the past three years with the Rams and appeared in 47 games. He started a combined 31 games over the past two seasons. --Field Level Media

