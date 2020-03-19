Left Menu
Dodgers' Joe diagnosed with testicular cancer

  Updated: 19-03-2020 06:46 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 06:46 IST
Dodgers' Joe diagnosed with testicular cancer

Los Angeles Dodgers minor-leaguer Connor Joe announced Wednesday on his Instagram account that he has been diagnosed with testicular cancer. Joe, 27, said he underwent surgery on Tuesday.

"The good news is that we caught it early, and cases like mine are very curable," Joe wrote. "I have started treatment, underwent surgery yesterday and am in my recovery process now. I recognize the road ahead may be challenging and uncomfortable at times." Joe, a first-round draft pick of the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2014, left spring training in late February to deal with the situation.

Joe began the 2019 season on the Opening Day roster of the San Francisco Giants after that club selected him from the Dodgers in the Rule 5 draft during the offseason. He started in left field in the season opener against the San Diego Padres. Joe went 1-for-15 in eight games with the Giants before being designated for assignment and he was returned to the Dodgers after he cleared waivers.

The utility player batted .300 with 15 homers and 68 RBIs in 105 games for Triple-A Oklahoma City last season. Joe is a native of San Diego and played at Poway High School and the University of San Diego before the Pirates made his the 39th selection of the 2014 draft.

