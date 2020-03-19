Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. Tokyo Olympics chief attended meeting with official who now has coronavirus

Tokyo 2020 Olympics chief Yoshiro Mori attended a meeting on March 10 that included the deputy head of the Japanese Olympic Committee (JOC) who tested positive for the new coronavirus this week, officials said. Mori, 82, has not been tested because he has no symptoms of the virus and does not meet testing requirements, an official from Mori's office said. Players face backlash over quick coronavirus tests as others wait

While the NBA champion Toronto Raptors, Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets quickly received coronavirus tests, the general public has been left waiting, sparking a backlash over privileged athletes' and celebrities' access to care. "We wish them a speedy recovery. But, with all due respect, an entire NBA team should NOT get tested for COVID-19 while there are critically ill patients waiting to be tested," tweeted New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio after it was reported the Nets had been tested and four players were isolated after positive coronavirus results. Soccer: Neville says his hotels free for NHS staff during coronavirus crisis

Gary Neville has said that the two hotels he co-owns with former Manchester United team mate Ryan Giggs will be made available to National Health Service (NHS) staff at no cost as they fight the coronavirus pandemic. Premier League side Chelsea have also made the Millennium Hotel at their Stamford Bridge stadium in London available to NHS staff. Premier League to hold talks on Thursday to discuss options for eventual resumption

England's Premier League clubs will hold a video conference call between themselves on Thursday as they begin to sketch out a way to complete the suspended season and tackle the financial damage caused by the coronavirus pandemic. While some clubs are reported to be urging a quick return and games being played behind closed doors, there have also been talks of cutting the season short, or even declaring it "null and void". However, there are also powerful motives for completing the season in full. ATP, WTA extend suspension of play amid coronavirus outbreak

The ATP and WTA have extended the suspension of their tours until June 7, the two tennis bodies said in a joint statement on Wednesday, as the coronavirus pandemic continued to shred the sporting calendar. The claycourt season "will not be held as scheduled" due to the suspension, the organising bodies of the men's and women's tours said. The men's ATP and women's WTA rankings will be frozen for the time. Olympics: Ticket holders anxiously await word on Games

Holders of coveted tickets for the Tokyo Olympics are anxiously awaiting word on whether the Games will go ahead as planned, with a media report that briefs might not be refundable in case of a cancellation stirring fears they may be left out of pocket. Tickets have been snapped up in Japan, with over three million sold during the first domestic lottery last May. Hot demand for later sales also left many potential buyers disappointed. MLB mulling to skip amateur draft this year due to coronavirus: AP

Major League Baseball is considering skipping its amateur draft this year and putting off the next international signing period in a bid to preserve cash while games are affected by the coronavirus outbreak, the Associated Press reported, citing people familiar with the discussions. Talks between management and the players' association are ongoing and include the issue of major league service time, which determines eligibility for free agency and salary arbitration, AP said. Olympics: Securing level playing field may not be possible due to virus - Coe

Ensuring a level playing field for athletes during their Olympic preparations may not be possible due to the coronavirus pandemic but it is a challenge World Athletics will strive to overcome, its president Sebastian Coe said. Europe has become the new epicenter of the flu-like virus that originated in China late last year and restrictions on movement in several nations have hit the training plans of athletes ahead of the July 24 to Aug. 9 Tokyo Games. 'No need to decide today', Australia continues to plan for Tokyo

Australia will put extra measures in place because of the coronavirus pandemic but is continuing preparations to send a delegation to Tokyo for the Olympics in July, Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) officials said on Thursday. In a sometimes fiery news conference at AOC headquarters, chief executive Matt Carroll and Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman defended their decision to follow the advice of the International Olympic Committee (IOC). NFL notebook: Bears acquire Foles from Jaguars

The Chicago Bears agreed to acquire quarterback Nick Foles from the Jacksonville Jaguars for a 2020 fourth-round pick, per multiple reports Wednesday. Foles was just one season into a four-year, $88 million deal signed last March. The Jaguars will absorb $18.75 million in dead money in 2020.

