Report: Eagles working to acquire CB Slay from Lions

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 10:35 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 10:35 IST
Darius Slay, whose name has been involved in trade discussions dating back to last season, finally might be on the move. ESPN's Josina Anderson reported Wednesday night that the Philadelphia Eagles were to attempting to acquire the 29-year-old cornerback from the Detroit Lions. The Eagles and Slay were in discussions regarding a three-year contract extension, per Anderson.

Slay is entering the final year of a four-year, $48.15 million contract. He is due to make $10.47 million in 2020 with a $13.37 million salary-cap hit. The Lions appeared to fill Slay's position earlier Wednesday when they agreed to a two-year, $21 million deal with cornerback Desmond Trufant, multiple media outlets reported.

Trufant, who reportedly will get $14 million guaranteed, had been cut by the Atlanta Falcons earlier in the day. After news of the Trufant deal broke, Slay congratulated his fellow cornerback on Twitter, then added, "Hope that speeds up my trade process!!"

Slay was a first-team All-Pro in 2017, when he led the NFL with eight interceptions and 26 passes defensed, and he has been selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the past three seasons. A second-round pick of the Lions in 2013 out of Mississippi State, Slay made four starts as a rookie before moving into the starting lineup permanently in 2014. He has missed only six games the past six seasons.

In 14 games last year, Slay had two interceptions, 13 passed defensed and 46 tackles. In 103 career games (94 starts), he has 19 interceptions, 104 passes defensed, 347 tackles and one sack. --Field Level Media

