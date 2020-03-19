Left Menu
All COVID-19 tests during PSL have come negative: PCB

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Thursday claimed that all the 128 COVID-19 tests it conducted on the players, support staff, match officials, broadcasters and team owners involved in the PSL have come negative. The PCB had conducted the tests on March 17. Additionally, Multan Sultans underwent 17 COVID-19 tests on Monday and results of that were also negative.

"It was absolutely critical for the integrity and credibility of the HBL Pakistan Super League and the Pakistan Cricket Board that all players, support personnel, broadcasters and match officials, those who had decided to stay back till the end of the tournament, tested negative for COVID-19," PCB Chief Executive Wasim Khan said. "In this background, the PCB is pleased with the outcome of the results and happy that all these players and officials have rejoined their families without any health and safety doubts or concerns." The PCB was forced to postpone the knockout stage of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) in the wake of the fast-spreading coronavirus outbreak, which has led to cancellation or postponement of sporting events across the globe.

The 25 remaining foreign players, support staff and match officials have already departed for their respective destinations. "The PCB prays that normalcy returns quickly to our society so that playing fields can once again witness resumption of healthy activities," Khan said.

A source said the board was also in the process of arranging return flights for about 29 Indian members of the production staff, who were prevented from entering India via the Wagah and Atari border on Wednesday. "The Indian staff had left by road via Wagah for home but were stopped and sent back from Atari as their travel documents only allowed them to return by air and not by road," the source said.

He said the Indian production staff crew would now be flying home later Thursday..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

