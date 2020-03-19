Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sjoerd's aggressive style of play brought change in teams attitude, says striker Navneet Kaur

Indian women's hockey team striker Navneet Kaur believes that the change in the attitude of the team is because of coach Sjoerd Marijne's aggressive style of playing.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bengaluru (Karnataka)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 15:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 15:28 IST
Sjoerd's aggressive style of play brought change in teams attitude, says striker Navneet Kaur
Hockey India logo . Image Credit: ANI

Indian women's hockey team striker Navneet Kaur believes that the change in the attitude of the team is because of coach Sjoerd Marijne's aggressive style of playing. "Apart from winning important matches, I think there are a lot of other factors that have contributed to this change and one of them being Chief Coach Sjoerd's style of play. He likes aggression, he has instilled that belief in us that we are a team that can play with good speed in our attack," Kaur said.

She played a vital role in the team's tour to New Zealand earlier this year. "Earlier, we feared playing against top teams like Great Britain, New Zealand and Australia. We lacked that match-winning confidence and this was perhaps why many teams even considered us as underdogs," she said.

But over the last two years in particular, there has been a major shift in how the team prepares against a tough opponent. Fitness had been one of the key factors in the team's recent performance and Kaur said the team has great awareness about fitness, recovery and diet. "I also believe our improvement in fitness has been another big factor. Every girl (including newcomers) are aware of the importance of fitness, recovery and diet. Apart from this, small things like support staff encouraging us to improve internal communication, point out openly in meetings about what we can do differently in training sessions etc, these things make us feel bold and confident," added Kaur who scored a total of 10 goals in 2019.

The team is grouped in Pool A for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games where they will play against top-ranked teams like the Netherlands, Germany, Great Britain, and Ireland apart from South Africa.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

EU's Brexit negotiator Barnier says he has COVID-19

The EUs chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier has the novel coronavirus that is sweeping the globe, he announced on Thursday. I tested positive yesterday for Covid-19. Im as well as I can be, strictly confined to my home, the 69-year-old F...

Indians tested positive for coronavirus in Iran are being taken care of by govt there: MEA official.

Indians tested positive for coronavirus in Iran are being taken care of by govt there MEA official....

Africa coronavirus cases to rise as some escape detection -Africa CDC head

Africa will likely see increasing numbers of coronavirus cases in coming weeks because its very likely that some cases are slipping through the net, the head of the Africa Centres for Disease Control said on Thursday. We are picking some pe...

S.Korea pledges $39 bln emergency funding for small businesses

South Korean President Moon Jae-in pledged 50 trillion won 39 billion in emergency financing for small businesses and other stimulus measures on Thursday to prop up the coronavirus-battered economy. The package is the latest in a string of ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020