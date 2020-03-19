Left Menu
Ex-snooker star Willie Thorne diagnosed with leukaemia

Former snooker star Willie Thorne has revealed he has been diagnosed with leukemia. The 66-year-old, who twice reached the World Championship quarter-finals, revealed on Twitter that he was set to begin chemotherapy in Spain this week.

"I realize everybody is having a tough time. Mine's just got worse -- I've been diagnosed with leukemia," he said. "I'm devastated." As well as being a mainstay in the top-16 throughout the late 1980s and early 90s, Thorne has been a commentator for the BBC. The 1985 UK Championship runner-up has previously spoken of his struggles with a gambling addiction and revealed he was suffering from prostate cancer in 2015.

Fellow snooker players Jimmy White and Joe Perry were among those to show their support for Thorne on Twitter. White tweeted: "Gutted to hear about the great WT. stay strong mate x", while Perry added: "Devastating news! Thoughts and prayers are with you WT."

