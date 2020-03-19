Left Menu
Broncos part ways with QB Flacco

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 01:42 IST
  • Created: 19-03-2020 23:26 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

One year after trading for Joe Flacco, the Denver Broncos parted ways with the quarterback on Thursday. The team said it will release the 35-year-old Flacco with a failed physical designation. He was placed on injured reserve after eight games last season due to a herniated cervical disk in his neck.

Releasing the 12-year veteran saves the Broncos $10.05 million against the 2020 salary cap. Flacco, who played his first 11 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens, joins a quarterback market that also includes free-agent Jameis Winston and potential trade candidates Andy Dalton of the Cincinnati Bengals and Cam Newton of the Carolina Panthers.

Flacco went 2-6 as a starter for Denver, passing for 1,822 yards with six touchdowns and five interceptions. The former Super Bowl MVP has thrown for 40,067 yards with 218 touchdowns and 141 interceptions in 171 career games.

The Broncos are forging ahead with 23-year-old Drew Lock as their starting quarterback. Former Cincinnati Bengals and Detroit Lions quarterback Jeff Driskel will serve as the backup after agreeing to a contract on Tuesday. Lock, a second-round pick in last year's draft, was 4-1 as a starter with 1,020 passing yards, seven TDs, and three picks.

