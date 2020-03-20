Left Menu
Development News Edition

MLB cancels games in Mexico City, San Juan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 03:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 00:02 IST
MLB cancels games in Mexico City, San Juan
Representative image Image Credit: Flickr

Major League Baseball games scheduled to be played in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB closed credentialing to media and will move those games to the United States.

The San Diego Padres and Arizona Diamondbacks were scheduled to play April 18-19 in Mexico City. The series will shift to Arizona, according to Major League Baseball. The New York Mets and Miami Marlins were booked for a three-game series April 28-30 in San Juan. Miami will host the series instead.

MLB announced earlier this week that the 2020 season won't begin until mid-May, at the earliest. "The clubs remain committed to playing as many games as possible when the season begins," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Missing hubcap, colour of bus helped police identify vehicle in which 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped

A missing hubcap on a wheel and a white bus-- these were the clues that led the police to zero in on the vehicle in which a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped on the fateful evening of December 16, 2012. The woman, who ...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...

Equity indices on swing upward, Nifty IT jumps 9 pc

After a volatile start, equity benchmark indices jumped by over 5 per cent during the afternoon on Friday as policymakers globally took further actions to minimise the human and economic impact of coronavirus pandemic. At 1 pm, the BSE SP S...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020