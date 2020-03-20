Left Menu
Development News Edition

NFL notebook: Vikings to re-sign K Bailey

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 04:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 02:18 IST
NFL notebook: Vikings to re-sign K Bailey
Representative image Image Credit: Facebook (@NFL)

The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to contract terms, the team announced Thursday. While the Vikings didn't disclose any details, the Star-Tribune said it is a three-year deal. Bailey, entering his 10th NFL season, played his first seven seasons with Dallas.

Bailey, 32, connected on 93.1 percent of his field goal attempts in 2019, good for fourth in the NFL. He hit all three of his attempts from 50-plus yards. On Tuesday, the Vikings re-signed punter/holder Britton Colquitt.

--The Miami Dolphins re-signed safety Adrian Colbert on a one-year, $1.775 million deal. The team did not tender a contract as a restricted free agent. The 26-year-old made 22 tackles in six games (five starts) last season, his first with the Dolphins.

--The Washington Redskins agreed to contract terms with running back J.D. McKissic. McKissic, 26, is entering his fifth season in the NFL, spending the first three with the Seattle Seahawks and the 2019 campaign in Detroit.

In 35 career games (four starts), McKissic has carried the ball 88 times for 402 yards and one touchdown. He's also caught 70 passes for 515 yards and three scores. --Tight end Logan Thomas also is leaving the Lions and headed to the Redskins.

Thomas, a former quarterback at Virginia Tech, caught 16 passes for 173 yards and a touchdown last season. Entering his seventh NFL season, he has appeared in 42 regular-season games (eight starts). Thomas has 35 receptions for 317 receiving yards and two touchdowns in his career.

--Green Bay re-signed defensive back Will Redmond, ESPN reported. Redmond, 26, has spent two seasons with the Packers. He played in 13 regular-season games, starting four, and two postseason games in 2019. He made 36 tackles in the regular season.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was canceling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the U...

Missing hubcap, colour of bus helped police identify vehicle in which 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped

A missing hubcap on a wheel and a white bus-- these were the clues that led the police to zero in on the vehicle in which a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped on the fateful evening of December 16, 2012. The woman, who ...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020