Broncos acquire DT Casey from Titans

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 04:11 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 04:11 IST
The Denver Broncos acquired five-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the Tennessee Titans for a seventh-round draft pick in 2020, the teams announced Thursday. Casey, 30, has spent his entire nine-year career with the Titans and earned his fifth consecutive Pro Bowl selection in 2019 after registering 44 tackles and five sacks in 14 starts.

"Jurrell Casey is a top-flight defensive lineman who has been among the most productive players in the NFL at his position," Broncos president of football operations John Elway said in a statement. "What stands out with Jurrell is how hard he plays, providing a consistent interior pass rush and coupling that with a strong presence against the run. "In addition to being a perennial Pro Bowler, Jurrell is a respected locker room and community presence who brings strong leadership qualities to the Broncos."

Casey has three years remaining on his contract and is due $11.25 million in base salary in 2020, $11.68 million in 2021 and $13.25 million in 2022, per Spotrac and Overthecap.com. None of those years are guaranteed, though $5.25 million of his 2020 salary will guarantee this week. "It has taken me a few hours to process & get on here, because y'all know I love TN & especially my Titans Fans," Casey wrote Thursday on Twitter. "Nine years ago the Titans took a chance on me & looking back I wouldn't change a thing. We went through rough times (winning max 3 games multiple seasons) to good times (making it to the AFC Championship Game)! Countless volunteer events getting to meet the awesome people that make TN so great.

"I would be lying if I said I wasn't confused & hurt, but it's a business! But, I am comforted with every text, call, comment, tweet + DM I have received. Y'all are showing your boy some real love & encouragement!" The trade saves Tennessee more than $10 million against the salary cap for 2020.

"When I first arrived in Tennessee as the Titans general manager, Jurrell was the first Titan I met," Tennessee GM Jon Robinson said in a statement. "He welcomed me to the team, and said he was ready to get back to winning. It's been an honor to work with him the last four seasons. He has been a consummate professional in our building, a captain, a leader in our community, and a fearless, productive competitor on gamedays. "The list of awards and honors he has won both on and off the field are numerous. I wish him nothing but the best moving forward, your legacy here will never be forgotten. Thank you Jurrell ... a Titan Great!"

A third-round pick in 2011, Casey has recorded 493 tackles, 51 sacks, 12 passes defensed and eight forced fumbles in 139 career games (137 starts). --Field Level Media

