Left Menu
Development News Edition

3 members of 76ers' organization test positive for virus

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 04:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 04:17 IST
3 members of 76ers' organization test positive for virus

Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday. The 76ers didn't disclose which individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the individuals are in self-isolation.

The club said all other test results came back negative. The 76ers said they reported the information to local and state health officials.

"The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time," the club said in a statement. "We extend our gratitude and appreciation to the public health and medical communities for their tireless efforts during these challenging times, as well as to our fans and partners for their support." Four NBA players are known to have tested positive for coronavirus: Utah Jazz All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell, injured Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant as well as the Detroit Pistons' Christian Wood.

Philadelphia's last game before the season was suspended was on March 11 against Wood's Pistons. The Nets said three other players tested positive but Durant is the only one to have publicly confirmed the result.

--Field Level Media

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Bank of England cancels annual stress test of banks

The Bank of England said on Friday it was canceling this years stress test of eight major banks and building societies to enable them to focus on providing lending through the coronavirus crisis.The recent 2019 stress test showed that the U...

Missing hubcap, colour of bus helped police identify vehicle in which 'Nirbhaya' was gangraped

A missing hubcap on a wheel and a white bus-- these were the clues that led the police to zero in on the vehicle in which a 23-year-old physiotherapy intern was brutally gangraped on the fateful evening of December 16, 2012. The woman, who ...

Avoid junk food to reap heart benefits of plant-based diet: Study

Simply following a vegetarian diet may not be enough to reduce cardiovascular disease risk as the health benefits of plant-based diets depend largely on the specific foods consumed, according to a study. The research suggests that people fo...

Coronavirus infections have not reached community level: Health Minister

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Friday said coronavirus infections have not reached the community-level and asserted the government is trying to use good information in the best manner to deal with the situation. We are in touch with...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020