Suns G Booker donates $100K toward virus relief efforts

  • Reuters
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 04:21 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 04:21 IST
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker pledged to donate $100,000 toward coronavirus relief efforts on Thursday. Per AZCentral.com, Phoenix Suns Charities is matching Booker's donation.

Booker said Thursday that he also intends to raise more money for relief efforts using a Twitch livestream. "With countless people around the globe turning to streaming to get their mind off things, I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring people together, raise awareness and help those in need at the same time," Booker said in a statement.

"These are trying times that transcend basketball and I would like to call on everyone to be good teammates as we deal with this challenge together." Booker made a $2.5 million commitment to Phoenix Suns Charities last season, pledging to donate $500,000 annually for five years. The 23-year-old is in the first season of a five-year, $158 million contract extension.

The NBA suspended its season on March 11 after Utah Jazz All-Star center Rudy Gobert tested positive for the coronavirus. Gobert's teammate, Donovan Mitchell, also tested positive as have Kevin Durant of the Brooklyn Nets and Christian Wood of the Detroit Pistons. --Field Level Media

