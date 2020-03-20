Following is a summary of current sports news briefs. NFL notebook: Vikings to re-sign K Bailey

The Minnesota Vikings and kicker Dan Bailey agreed to contract terms, the team announced Thursday. While the Vikings didn't disclose any details, the Star-Tribune said it is a three-year deal. Bailey, entering his 10th NFL season, played his first seven seasons with Dallas. Joshua-Pulev heavyweight title fight postponed due to coronavirus

Briton Anthony Joshua's world heavyweight title defence against Bulgarian Kubrat Pulev will be postponed by several months due to the coronavirus outbreak, the IBF's mandatory challenger said on Thursday. The 38-year-old former European amateur super-heavyweight champion Pulev said the fight would probably take place at the end of the year instead of June 20 at Tottenham Hotspur's stadium in London as scheduled. Sports events still happening despite coronavirus pandemic

Sports events around the world that have not been suspended, postponed or cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic: OLYMPICS Three members of 76ers' organization test positive for virus

Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organization have tested positive for coronavirus, the team announced Thursday. The 76ers didn't disclose which individuals tested positive for COVID-19. The team said the individuals are in self-isolation. MLB cancels games in Mexico City, San Juan

Major League Baseball games scheduled to be played in Mexico City and San Juan, Puerto Rico, are canceled in response to the coronavirus pandemic. MLB closed credentialing to media and will move those games to the United States. Monaco GP canceled as coronavirus hits more F1 races

Monaco cancelled its showcase Formula One Grand Prix, the sport's most famous and glamorous race, in another high-profile casualty of the coronavirus epidemic on Thursday. The race was on the first world championship calendar in 1950 and has been held without fail since 1955. Formula One postpones major rules revamp to 2022

Formula One has postponed sweeping technical changes from 2021 to 2022 due to the coronavirus outbreak, the sport announced on Thursday. "Following unanimous agreement between the FIA, Formula One and all teams, the implementation of the Technical Regulations due to take effect from the 2021 season will be postponed until 2022," it said in a statement. Olympic flame to arrive in Japan amid worries over coronavirus impact

A plane carrying the Olympic torch from Greece will arrive on Friday on Japan's northwestern coast ravaged by a 2011 tsunami, but the welcome ceremony will have no spectators, amid worries that the Games could be canceled over a coronavirus pandemic. The Olympic flame will arrive at Matushima air base and will tour the Tohoku region hit by the tsunami and earthquake, in what the organizers call a "recovery flame" tour until the official kick-off ceremony in Fukushima on March 26. Coronavirus hits NFL as Saints coach Payton reveals positive test

The National Football League (NFL) community has its first confirmed case of coronavirus with the news that New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton has tested positive. Payton told ESPN that he was tested on Monday after feeling unwell and received the result on Thursday. Prince Harry's Invictus Games postponed over coronavirus outbreak

Britain's Price Harry told army veterans on Thursday that he was "really sorry" his Invictus Games international sporting event was postponed by at least a year due to the coronavirus outbreak, in a video posted on Twitter. "I know how disappointed you all must be, this is a focus that so many of you need," Prince Harry said.

