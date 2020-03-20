Giants RHP Beede to undergo Tommy John surgery

San Francisco Giants right-hander Tyler Beede will undergo Tommy John surgery, the team announced Thursday. Beede, 26, underwent an MRI exam on March 3 after feeling tightness in his right elbow while pitching in a spring-training game. He was then restrained from throwing due to being diagnosed with the sprained ulnar collateral ligament and sprained flexor tendon in his throwing elbow.

The Giants sought further opinions with the decision eventually being made that Friday's surgery was needed to repair the damaged UCL. "As Tyler consulted with multiple doctors on in-person visits and also provided (his test results), that was kind of the increasing consensus of the group of doctors that we were consulting with, that surgery was advisable," San Francisco general manager Farhan Zaidi told reporters. "Rehab continued to be an option, but for somebody at his age, the feeling was even if he was able to rehab successfully, it might only be a matter of time before he starts having symptoms again."

Beede will miss the 2020 season. Zaidi is hopeful he'll be available for most of the 2021 season. Zaidi said the current break due to the coronavirus situation had nothing to do with the timing of the decision for Beede to undergo surgery.

"I think that was already Tyler's strong lean, and the organization certainly supported him," Zaidi said. "I think it was headed that way, even independent of the layoff we're in right now." Beede went 5-10 with a 5.08 ERA in 24 appearances (22 starts) last season. He was a first-round pick (14th overall) of the Giants in 2014.

--Field Level Media

