Two LA Lakers players test positive for COVID-19

NBA team Los Angeles Lakers on Friday confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for coronavirus.

  • Los Angeles
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:39 IST
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:39 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

NBA team Los Angeles Lakers on Friday confirmed that two of their players have tested positive for coronavirus. However, both players remain asymptomatic and are in quarantine.

LA Lakers has chosen not to reveal the identities of both the players. Earlier, Brooklyn Nets' four players had tested positive for COVID-19. This led to LA Lakers players also being tested as both the teams had played a match on March 10.

"We learned today that two Lakers players have tested positive. Both players are currently asymptomatic, in quarantine and under the care of the team's physician," LA Lakers said in an official statement. "All players and members of the Lakers staff are being asked to continue to observe self-quarantine and shelter at home guidelines, closely monitor their health, consult with their personal physicians and maintain constant communication with the team," it added.

Last week, Utah Jazz's Rudy Gobert had also tested positive for coronavirus and this resulted in the suspension of NBA for at least 30 days. The World Health Organization declared the COVID-19 outbreak a pandemic on March 11.

More than 240,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus worldwide, with over 9,800 fatalities. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

