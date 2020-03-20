Left Menu
Development News Edition

Man Utd guarantee pay for casual workers

  • PTI
  • |
  • London
  • |
  • Updated: 20-03-2020 09:51 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-03-2020 09:51 IST
Man Utd guarantee pay for casual workers

Manchester United have vowed to pay 3,000 casual staff even for the remainder the season even if matches are forced behind closed doors or cancelled due to the COVID-19 crisis. The shutdown of English football was extended until April 30 on Thursday with mass gatherings banned to try and halt the spread of the virus.

"Manchester United will pay all its loyal matchday and non-matchday casual workers, should Premier League games be cancelled or played behind closed doors for the remainder of this season," United said in a statement. "This goodwill gesture reflects the club's desire to reduce the financial uncertainty facing its casual workforce, and is in recognition of the crucial role they play in delivering services to supporters." Old Trafford is still due to host four Premier League matches this season, while United could still have three more home games in the Europa League.

United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward said: "We understand that these are unprecedented circumstances and want to give them security whatever may happen regarding our remaining fixtures this season. "We look forward to welcoming back all our supporters - and our colleagues - to Old Trafford as soon as possible." Last week United announced they were paying �350 ($415) towards the travel and accommodation of each supporter that bought a ticket for the trip to LASK after Austria's Covid-19 measures saw the Europa League last 16, first leg forced behind closed doors.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

COVID19: Google suspends upcoming Chrome, Chrome OS releases

First coronavirus cases detected in Gujarat; two infected

BRIEF-Saudi Aramco Says Andrew Gould Resigned As Member Of Board, Chair Of Audit Committee

UN health chief calling COVID-19 vaccine trial incredible achievement

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Star Health launches policy to cover Covid-19 patients without travel history exclusions

Star Health and Allied Insurance on Friday launched a benefit policy to cover all those who test positive for novel coronavirus Covid-19 and require hospitalisation. The Star Novel Coronavirus policy will provide a lump sum payment to any i...

S.Korea prosecutors launch probe into allegations that Korean Air exec took payment from Airbus

South Korean prosecutors on Thursday launched a probe into allegations that Korean Airs CEO and his sister are responsible for a former executives taking payments from Airbus in return for buying that companys aircraft. This year, Airbus sa...

Britain's rail network cuts services, Heathrow shrinks

Britains rail network will operate half its normal service during the coronavirus crisis, the government and rail industry body said on Friday, and Heathrow Airports operations will shrink as more of the country goes into a partial shutdown...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rally after rout; U.S., European futures higher

Asian shares made a partial comeback from a global rout on Friday but still nursed massive losses for the week, while bonds rallied and oil extended its gains. European shares were set for similar gains. Early in the European day, pan-regio...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020